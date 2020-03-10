Calling all food and beverage creators! H-E-B is on a ‘quest for Texas Best’

HOUSTON – Houston, do you have what it takes to bring your product on H-E-B’s shelves?

H-E-B is on a Texas-sized search to bring local products made by Texans. Creators can enter this year’s H-E-B Primo Picks Quest For Texas Best.

Local purveyors of apparel, beauty, home goods, and especially food and beverage will have the opportunity to meet with H-E-B leaders who will advise them on product development and best practices for submitting their creation into the competition.

This year’s grand prize will win $25,000 and an opportunity to pitch their product to H-E-B’s top leaders.

Last year’s winner, 3 Sons Foods, LLC, won the grand prize for Diablo Verde, a creamy cilantro sauce without the preservatives. Other winners included ‘mmmpanadas’ microwaveable empanadas and Skull & Cakebones’ mocha marmalade.

H-E-B leaders will have community meetings in the Houston area later this month and up until April 1. If you are interested in entering the contest or to learn more, click here.

Here are the following upcoming meeting dates:

University of Houston Small Business Association

2302 Fannin St. Suite 200, Houston

Tues. Mar. 17, 10:30 a.m. - noon

University of Houston-Victoria SBDC

3007 N. Ben Wilson, University North Building-Walker Auditorium, Victoria, TX

Wed. April 1, 3-4 p.m.