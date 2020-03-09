This Houston-based rapper opens his own bottled water company

HOUSTON – AJ McQueen’s love for water is spreading throughout Houston.

His new bottled water line, Hydrate Hill Water has a pH level of 9.5 and 10.5 and is sold in 6-pack, 12-pack and one gallon.

After releasing his album “No More Tap” which is about his love for water, the St. Louis, MO native and reformed gang member decided to take on the entrepreneurship side to open up his own bottled water business.

In an interview with Houston ForwardNews, he plans to open six locations throughout the Houston area.

“Getting into it, I’m not going to lie, [it] was intimidating at first,” he said, "I met so many people that don’t come from my community who are in the business and I would ask, ‘How do I do this?’ I’ve always been that type of person. I could pull up at the gas station and see a person driving a car that I really like, and I’ll ask them, ‘How are you? I like your car. How can I get that?’

McQueen immersed his water knowledge by taking courses in the reverse osmosis process, the pH system and what it does to human bodies and product research for eight months. He also studied economics in his own time.

“My mantra is PPP&P, prayer, pressure, perseverance & persistence,” he said.

Currently, the bottled water can only be purchased on the Hydrate Hill website, and Houston residents can get their water delivered the same day. The Houston Sauce Pit food truck will also have individual bottles available for sale.