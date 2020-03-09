New Filipino spot Be More Pacific debuts in The Heights

If you've got Filipino on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 506 Yale St., Suite E, in the Heights, the fresh addition is called Be More Pacific.

This is the second outpost for the franchise, with the flagship restaurant located in Austin. Be More Pacific offers Filipino bar bites, egg rolls, noodle dishes and signature cocktails. On the menu, look for entrees like chicken adobo, homemade spam or Filipino BBQ. The spot also has a karaoke room that can be booked every night after 10 p.m. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp so far, Be More Pacific has already made a good impression.

Manuel M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, "I was very impressed with the service and response time the staff had, especially since it was extremely busy... All in all, this is the best Filipino restaurant/bar I have visited in Houston! We will be coming back to try all the other drinks and dishes we couldn't fit on this day."

And Vanesa V. wrote, "So glad we decided to tough out the wait and have dinner here tonight. We waited a little over 20 minutes for a table of six. Great food and service! Every dish we got was so good. My favorites were the fried chicken skin, daing an bangus (milk fish), salmon sinigang and chicken adobo."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Be More Pacific is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

