Kate Hudson’s popular activewear brand to open first Houston store Saturday

HOUSTON – Fabletics, the popular activewear brand, co-founded by Kate Hudson, will open it’s first Houston store inside the Galleria Mall Saturday.

To celebrate, the store will offer customers 25% off storewide from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will give the first 100 shoppers a free pair leggings with a purchase.

The new Fabletics store will be located on the first level near Macy’s.

PSA: #FableticsIRL is coming to Houston! Grab your paw-tner in crime and come celebrate our grand opening at 10:00 AM on 3/7 at the Galleria Mall. Event details: http://bit.ly/2wBQQnj 📷: Taco and Teddy Posted by Fabletics on Sunday, February 23, 2020

The fitness apparel store will also host a free dance cardio workout class instructed by Dance House Fitness the following day at 9 a.m.

Participants will also get another 25% off storewide and have a chance to score some free goodies.

To sign up for the class, click here.