Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Eldridge neighborhood

Spending time in Eldridge? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a Cajun restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Eldridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. La Guitarra con Sazon

Photo: Vicka E./Yelp

Topping the list is Latin American and Peruvian spot La Guitarra con Sazon, which offers seafood and more. Located at 12719 Westheimer Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp.

The menu ranges from starters like salad, sweet potato and soup, to entrees like pasta, steak and Peruvian-style fried rice. Keep an eye out for the ceviche mixto and the lomo saltado (wok sauteed beef tenderloin).

2. Nom Nom Noodles

Photo: cecilia v./Yelp

Next up is Nom Nom Noodles, a spot to score noodles, situated at 1635 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 400. With four stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This family-run spot serves up spring rolls and chicken wings as starters, as well as fried rice, noodle soup and pho. For customers in the mood for a sandwich, there are banh mi options. Diners who can finish a serving of the Ultimate Pho are deemed a "Nom Nom Ninja" and will have their names added to the restaurant's wall of fame.

3. Flip 'n Patties

Photo: janice a./Yelp

Filipino spot Flip 'n Patties, which offers burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1809 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 108, 4.5 stars out of 517 reviews.

The menu ranges from appetizers like fries, pork belly and chicken bites, to heartier fare like Akaushi burgers and garlic-toasted rice plates. Look for the Mini Kamayan, which offers a sampler platter of meats. Save room for Mamarita's Flan. (Explore the rest of the menu here.)

4. BB's Tex-Orleans

BB's Tex-Orleans, a Cajun/Creole spot that offers seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 237 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1275 Eldridge Parkway to see for yourself.

This franchise has 10 Houston-area locations. On the menu, look for fried and boiled seafood, as well as gumbo, grits, fish tacos, crabcakes, po'boys and crawfish etouffee. Look for specific menu items like the Boudin Flautas as well as the Cajun Empanadas. (Find the rest of the menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.