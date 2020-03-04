Memorial Park gets a new medical spa: Dream Aesthetics Medspa

A new medical spa has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 5151 Katy Freeway, Suite 300A, in Memorial Park, the fresh addition is called Dream Aesthetics Medspa.

According to the business's Facebook page, Dream Aesthetics Medspa's mission is to "help you attain your ideal beauty from the inside out. As advanced providers in the Houston beauty industry, we strive to achieve your dream aesthetic by using the latest techniques and cutting edge technology."

Services at the medspa include facials, peels, injectables, body contouring and intravenous drips. The spot also offers a weight loss program and monthly membership packages with discounts on various treatments. (Find a full list of services here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new medical spa has already made a good impression.

Donovan K. ., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 13, wrote, "Montrose feel without the Montrose prices. Mary looks so young and seriously knows what she's doing. She's been doing this for a very long time!"

And Ginger S. wrote, "Mary is seriously amazing! I have been going to her for beauty treatments, injectables, etc. for over three years now. She is so knowledgeable about all of the products! She will without a doubt help you to achieve your desired results in a beautiful, comfortable and professional setting."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dream Aesthetics Medspa is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

