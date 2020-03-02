Discovery Green to roll out nightly rollerskating rink starting March 6

HOUSTON – Houston, time to break out the rollerskates!

Discovery Green will be bringing The Rink back to downtown Houston. The nightly rollerskating rink will feature themed music nights and fun for the whole family regardless of skating level.

This year’s season will be from March 6 - April 12.

Opening night will be on March 6, from 5-11 p.m., where the first 50 skaters will get free admission and skate rentals for the whole night.

The Rink will also host themed nights each day, such as Throwback Thursdays, Superhero Saturdays, and special nights for those with physical or developmental challenges.

Discovery Green offers free skate rentals all season for those who participate in the Forever Green Membership.

If you go...

Hours of Operation

Mondays-Thursdays: 5 - 10 p.m.

Friday: 5 - 11 p.m.

Saturdays and School Holidays: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

(School holidays are March 16-20, March 30 and April 10.)

Sundays: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets

$8 per person with $4 skate rental

$8 on Cheap Skate Nights, including free skate rentals (March 9, 23, April 6)

Visitors can bring their own skates.