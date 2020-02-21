New limited-edition Selena cups are coming soon. Here’s how and when you can get one

HOUSTON – Calling all Selena Quintanilla fans.

Stripes announced it will release two new limited-edition commemorative collectible cups to celebrate 25 years of the Tejano queen’s legacy.

Fans will be able to buy the cups beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 29 at participating Stripes stores in Houston and across Texas. There will also be a chance to win one of the cups by participating in a giveaway found on the convenience store website.

Each cup is priced at $3.99 plus tax and customers are limited to 6 per person, while supplies last.

One of the new cups, named “Selena Legend," features a bright yellow lid and different images that showcase Selena’s legacy and career.

The other cup, called “Selena, Painting," has a purple glitter flip lid and features the original artwork from Texas artist Christa Palazzolo, according to a press release.

Both cups are emblazoned with “Selena 25," in honor of her legacy.

Company officials said Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla helped design the 2020 collection.

“I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans," said Quintanilla. "These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her.”

To view a list of participating Stripes locations near you, click here.