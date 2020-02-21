KFC to roll out fried-chicken-and-doughnut sandwich nationwide

47ºF

Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.

KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend... chicken and donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich, a chicken fillet between two warm glazed donuts... or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide starting Monday, Feb. 24 at participating restaurants nationwide -- but you don’t have much time!

They’ll only be available through March 16th. The prices range from $5.49 to $7.99. Hot donuts also can be added to any meal.

