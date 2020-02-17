Cyber threats against banking and finance industry on the rise

As our world becomes more connected, and people become more dependent on digital platforms, cybersecurity threats are growing. Whether it’s single hackers or nation states with armies of computer scientists, your personal data and assets are at increasing risk.

Anthony Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting, recently shared his cybersecurity predictions for 2020 with “The Hill”. Among the highlights:

5G technology will make the situation worse.

Ferrante says as carriers continue rolling out what it calls faster service, vulnerabilities will emerge from the new infrastructure required to support it, and malicious actors will exploit them.

Biometrics will be used more frequently to authenticate users

With passwords becoming less and less secure, and fewer entities using two-factor authentication, Ferrante says biometrics will become more commonplace.

Ready-to-use hacking toolkits will become widely available

It doesn’t take sophisticated cyber criminals to carry out attacks anymore, says Ferrante. In fact, tool kits which require minimal technical expertise are becoming increasingly available and will likely result in a higher volume and frequency of attacks.

Cyber attacks on critical infrastructure will increase

According to Ferrante, nation states are increasingly using cyber attacks to steal intellectual property and harm critical infrastructure, including financial institutions. While it’s already happening, Ferrante predicts more nations will follow suit.

