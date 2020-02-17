A plant-based junk food pop up restaurant is coming to Houston

HOUSTON – Vulture Food, a Los Angeles-based vegan pop up restaurant, is coming to Houston.

The company announced on its Facebook that they’ve locked in a date to serve in Houston. Vulture Foods will host its Plant-Based Junk Food event from 3 - 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Vegan Chik’n Sandwiches, All Day, Everyday! . . 2/20 Alright HOUSTON we locked down a date for you!! This time around... Posted by Vuture Food on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Houstonians can try vegan “shrimp" fries and new sandwiches at Astral Brewing located north of downtown.

Vulture Food is a nut-free vendor. All loaded fries are made with gluten-free ingredients however they are fried in the same fryer as Vulture Food patties which contain wheat. All items contain soy.

Vending will be located outdoors. There is not an entry fee to attend.