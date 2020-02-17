3 Houston restaurants rank high in Texas Monthly’s best new restaurants list

HOUSTON – Houston foodies, this list is for you.

Texas Monthly released its latest round-up of the 10 best new restaurants in the Lone Star State and three out of the top five are from the Bayou City.

In the March edition of “The Best New Restaurants in Texas for 2020,” the magazine features three local restaurants that have bar-like settings and cuisine which pays homage to Italy, Spain and Louisiana.

The criteria for the contest included that the restaurants had to be opened between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 1, 2019, it had to be the first Texas location for the restaurants and they couldn’t be a revived establishment, although one of the restaurants was worthy enough for an exception.

Here are the Houston businesses which made the cut:

Squable

Coming in second place was Squable. The restaurant’s upscale European menu with American influences offers sophisticated cooking at reasonable prices.

Texas Monthly highlighted its shellfish, which are marinated and piled onto grilled toast along with calico beans.

The brick-walled space with an easy-going setting opened its doors on April 23.

Location: 632 W. 19th Street

Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

Closed Mondays

Phone number: (832) 834-7362

Davis St. at Herman Park

Next on the list is Davis St. at Herman Park. This restaurant carved out a spot on Texas Monthly’s list after being revived with a new chef and a new Lousiana-inspired menu following a two-year hiatus.

Texas Monthly recognized Houston chef Mark Holley for the rebirth of the business thanks to his new seafood-specialized menu, which has dishes like his Boutte’s Gumbo, which comes filled with duck confit and “miraculously crisp" fried oysters.

The restaurant, which calls itself the intersection between Southern soul and modern elegance, opened its doors Aug. 20.

Location: 5925 Almeda Rd.

Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday

5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday - Saturday

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Closed Mondays

Phone number: (877) 328-4778

MAD

Ranking at No. 5 on the list is MAD. This restaurant focuses on Spanish cuisine. Chef Luis Roger pays a tribute to Spain’s culinary magician Ferran Adrià, the individual often credited with inventing molecular gastronomy, according to the magazine.

Texas Monthly’s food writer Patricia Sharpe recommends starting with the Modern Tapas and then ordering one of everything. Sharpe says the “magic” starts with liquid olives, spheres of pure olive juice encased in skin so thin it “bursts at the mere touch of a tooth."

The joint, which has a space-themed decor, whirling mirrors, marquee lights and sinuous art-glass chandeliers, opened its doors June 19.

Location: 4444 Westheimer Rd

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday - Wednesday

5 p.m. to1 a.m. Thursday - Saturday

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch

Closed Mondays

Phone number: (281) 888-2770

Have you given any of these new local restaurants a try? To check out the rest of the establishments on the list, click here.