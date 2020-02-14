Nintendo opens pop-up lounge at Dallas airport and three others

Travelers embarking through Dallas Love Airport and three other airports across the country will have the opportunity to relax at all-new Nintendo Switch ‘On The Go’ airport lounges.

In a statement from Nintendo of America, the pop-up lounges will feature Nintendo product demos such as the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite and opportunities for hands-on time while travelers wait for their upcoming flights.

Dallas Love Field Airport unveiled the lounge Thursday at their West Terminal near Gates 14 and 16 and will remain there until March 29.

Some popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Tetris 99 will be available to try out at the lounge.

“With a vast library of exciting entertainment to launch into, we hope travelers discover that Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite make great companions for their trips,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Spending time with Nintendo games at our ‘On The Go’ lounges will give people the opportunity to begin or end their journeys with a smile.”

Travelers who stop by at the pop-up lounge can order select Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite systems and receive a free carrying case with their order. They will also receive a coupon for $10 off their purchase of $75 or more on their Nintendo purchase at Target.

Other airports include Washington-Dulles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport with an unveiling date of Feb. 17.