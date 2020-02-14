Everything you should know about the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade

GALVESTON, Texas – The Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade on KPRC 2 presented by Landry’s, Golden Nugget Lake Charles and the Post Oak Hotel will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

KPRC 2’s live coverage runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

About the Parade

Mardi Gras! Galveston’s largest parade will feature elaborate floats, marching bands, bead throwing and more. The Knights of Momus is Galveston’s oldest and largest Mardi Gras Krewe dating back to 1871 on Galveston Island. This year’s theme is “Sail Through Scandinavia.”

Related: Everything you need to know about this year’s ‘Mardi Gras! Galveston’ 2020 parades

About the Route

The parade begins on Seawall Boulevard at 23rd Street. It proceeds west to 25th Street travels north on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, east on Ship’s Mechanic Row to 21st Street, north on 21st Street to Strand and west on Strand to 25th Street.

For more information on the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, click here.