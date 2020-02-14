Check out the newest businesses to open in Houston

Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a steakhouse to a gym, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to arrive recently.

Brasa’s Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: christa s./Yelp



Brasa’s Brazilian Steakhouse is a downtown steakhouse, offering salads, seafood and more, that recently opened at 705 Main St.

"Enjoy the culinary experience that Brazil has to offer in Houston's newest churrascaria. We strive to provide an adventure not soon forgotten. Indulge in the city lights as we bring the true spirit of the gauchos to life," states the business's Facebook page.

The all-you-can-eat dining experience includes roving waiters who bring around different cuts of meat that are sliced at the table. The restaurant also offers a salad bar that includes more than 30 items.

MOD Pizza

Photo: MOD pizza]/Yelp

Stroll past 5103 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 130, and you'll find the latest spot for pizza to arrive in town. MOD Pizza has added a new location.

This franchise has outposts across the country. The restaurant serves up made-to-order 6-inch, 11-inch or extra dough pizzas. Customers can choose from 30 toppings to make their own pies, or select one of the classic house favorites, like Mad Dog with mozzarella, pepperoni, mild sausage, ground beef and red sauce or the Jasper with mozzarella, mushrooms, spicy chicken sausage and red sauce. The spot also offers salads as well as savory and sweet sides. (Check out the entire menu here.)

London Cafe

Photo: kimberly r./Yelp

London Cafe is a breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, that recently opened its doors at 2310 Highway 6 South, Suite B, in Eldridge. With a five-star rating out of 45 reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about London Cafe so far.

The cafe serves up breakfast favorites like French toast, omelettes, pancakes, waffles and steak & eggs along with platters like the Country Breakfast with two biscuits, two eggs any style, biscuit gravy and hash browns. The lunch crowd may opt for a gourmet salad, burger or sandwich. (Find the entire menu here.)

Loveland Yoga Studio

Photo: Loveland Yoga Studio/Yelp

A newcomer to Central Northwest, Loveland Yoga Studio is a yoga spot that's located at 1717 W. 34th St., Suite 1100.

The studio offers several classes per day geared toward both beginners and experienced yogis. People can drop in and pay per class, or purchase a 10 class pass or monthly unlimited memberships. (Check out all the membership options here.)

F45 Training

Photo: F45 Training/Yelp

F45 Training is an interval training gym, circuit training gym and personal training spot that opened recently at 4500 Washington Ave., Suite 350, in Memorial Park.

This Australia-based fitness spot has locations around the world. F45 Training offers 45-minute workouts that combine cardio and strength training. According to the business' website, "The 'F' stands for 'functional training', a mix of circuit and HIIT-style workouts geared toward everyday movement." (Check out all the class options here.)

