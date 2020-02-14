7-year-old Pearland girl is given a giant pencil and a $10,000 scholarship on ‘Ellen’ after viral video

Ellen DeGeneres should get an A-plus for surprising a Pearland girl after an Instagram video surfaced about her missing pencil.

Taylor James, 7, took her story to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday. James was there because her story went viral on her mother’s Instagram page for calling out a classmate who misplaced her pink “perfect attendance pencil” in a video.

On the Ellen Show, she was given a giant pink perfect attendance pencil with the words “property of Taylor” so none of her classmates could take it. She earns one every year for achieving perfect attendance at her school.

Taylor said she loved the pencil for its pink color and its big eraser.

Ellen also gave Taylor an excuse letter that she signed, letting her school know that she was supposed to be in school as well as a $10,000 college scholarship from Shutterfly. She was also gifted school supplies for her entire class so none of her classmates will lose any pencils.

Way to go, Taylor!