Here are Houston's top 4 Mediterranean spots

In search of a new favorite Mediterranean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also offers local advertising ideas. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Houston-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

Photo: allen t./Yelp

First on the list is Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine. Located at 912 Westheimer St. in Neartown, the cafeteria, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot is the most popular Mediterranean restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,042 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kasra Persian Grill

Photo: burj s./Yelp

Next up is Westchase's Kasra Persian Grill, situated at 9741 Westheimer Road. With 4.5 stars out of 980 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern, Persian/Iranian and Mediterranean spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. M&M Grill

Photo: Maddie l./YELP

4. Fadi's Meyerland Mediterranean Grill

Photo: mackenzie j./Yelp

Fadi's Meyerland Mediterranean Grill, a cafeteria and Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot in Meyerland Area, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 656 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4738 Beechnut St. to see for yourself.

