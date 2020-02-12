56ºF

Features

These Houston-area restaurants serve up the best Jambalaya, according to KPRC viewers

Ana Gonzalez

Hunger is never an issue at the fair. Irresistible meals like Jambalaya can be found at food stands across the fairgrounds.
HOUSTON – Craving Jambalaya? We asked KPRC 2 viewers for their recommendations for the best spots in the Houston area to order this special Cajun dish. Here is a list of the top recommendations:

The Lost Cajun

7042 FM 1960 East, Humble and 24110 Northwest Freeway Suite 100, Cypress

Zydeco Louisiana Diner

1119 Pease St., Houston

Gulf fried shrimp + jambalaya + gumbo

Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar

Multiple locations

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway Suite G, Katy

Goode Company Barbecue

Multiple locations

What’s your favorite BBQ side? Cole slaw, potato salad, baked beans or jambalaya?

Jambalaya Shoppe

12568 Broadway St. Suite 190, Pearland

