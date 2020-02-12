These Houston-area restaurants serve up the best Jambalaya, according to KPRC viewers
HOUSTON – Craving Jambalaya? We asked KPRC 2 viewers for their recommendations for the best spots in the Houston area to order this special Cajun dish. Here is a list of the top recommendations:
The Lost Cajun
7042 FM 1960 East, Humble and 24110 Northwest Freeway Suite 100, Cypress
🥣 Week 5 of #NationalSoupMonth is Jambalaya. #Jambalaya consists mainly of meat and vegetables mixed with rice. Jambalaya is a #Louisiana #Creole dish of Spanish and French influence. Jambalaya originated in the Caribbean Islands. The Spanish culture mixed with the native foods created what is known as Jambalaya.
Zydeco Louisiana Diner
1119 Pease St., Houston
Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar
Multiple locations
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway Suite G, Katy
Goode Company Barbecue
Multiple locations
What’s your favorite BBQ side? Cole slaw, potato salad, baked beans or jambalaya?Posted by Goode Company BBQ - Kirby on Thursday, July 17, 2014
Jambalaya Shoppe
12568 Broadway St. Suite 190, Pearland
