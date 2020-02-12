New steakhouse Brasa’s Brazilian Steakhouse now open in Downtown

A new steakhouse, offering salads, seafood and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Brasa’s Brazilian Steakhouse, the new addition is located at 705 Main St. in Downtown.

According to the business' website, Brasa’s Brazilian Steakhouse serves up "unlimited 'all you can eat'-style dining with an exclusive salad bar and the best selection of over 15 cuts of meat, including chicken, beef, pork, lamb and seafood." Customers are continuously presented tableside with different cuts of meat by roving waiters. They can also add the salad bar option, which includes more than 30 items. The business offers a unique taxi that brings diners to the restaurant for free.

Brasa’s Brazilian Steakhouse has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Christa S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 5, wrote, "Great addition to downtown Houston! If you're a meat eater, this is your place! The meats, meats, and the meats. It's like a gigantic roller coaster of meats and shrimp. You want rare, medium, or well done, they've got it."

And Dan M. added, "This place is awesome! First time there. They have only been open a few weeks. Service was about 110% and the food was even better. I cannot wait to go back. My wife and I are talking about going once a month there."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Brasa’s Brazilian Steakhouse is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10:30 p.m. on Friday, 3–10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon–3 p.m. and 3:30–9 p.m. on Sunday.

