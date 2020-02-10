Delivery-only wing restaurant now operating in Houston

HOUSTON – A new wing-joint has entered the Houston market bringing a brand new concept. Delivery-only food.

The Bayou City is one of 16 cities to welcome Wing Squad, a delivery-only restaurant created by Robert Earl, founder of popular entertainment-focused restaurant Planet Hollywood, according to the Nation’s Restaurant News website.

“Food delivery has quickly become an everyday occurrence for many people, so I created Wing Squad as part of my Virtual Dining Concepts network,” Earl said in a statement. “Wing Squad will be delivery only, which allows us to launch from a wide range of locations. With this business model, the sky is the limit.”

Wing Squad’s food is only available through the delivery apps GrubHub, Uber Eats, Door Dash and Postmates.

The online menu features six wing flavors including buffalo, hot Cajun, BBQ, sweet chili, garlic Parmesan and honey garlic; sides such as salads, mac and cheese and chips. As well as desserts including chocolate cake, chocolate chip cookies and chocolate brownies; and beverages including canned sodas, canned sparkling water and bottled water.

P.ZA Kitchen, another one of Earls nine Virtual Dining Concepts, is also available to Houstonians.