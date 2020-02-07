Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in Houston

Want to get to know the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a seafood spot to a pizzeria, read on for the newest businesses to open for business around town.

Eighteen36

A new addition to Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Eighteen36 is a bar that's located at 2221 W. Alabama St.

"Inspired by Houston's rich history, Eighteen36 is committed to serving up craft cocktails and food that is representative of our beloved city’s past and future," according to the business' Facebook page.

The spot serves up Houston-inspired custom cocktails with names like Black Gold, Lizzie McGuire and Central Air. After 4 p.m., customers can order bar bites like hummus, burgers and pitzas (pizza pitas).

Lone Star Seafood

Photo: Jenn n./Yelp

Stop by 10990 Fuqua St. in South Belt and you'll find Lone Star Seafood, a Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more. And with five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

According to the business' Facebook page, the restaurant specializes in "fresh seafood cooked with just a little twist. Try our special 'star sauce' on fresh boiled crawfish, shrimp or snow crab. We serve a variety of appetizers, po-boys, fried plates, blackened plates, gumbo and much more."

Try the crawfish, the shrimp fried rice, the gumbo or the Texas Slam combo with boiled crawfish, crab legs, shrimp, corn and potatoes.

Tarka Indian Kitchen

Photo: Tarka Indian Kitchen/Yelp

A Neartown newcomer, Tarka Indian Kitchen is an Indian spot that's located at 3701 S. Shepherd, Suite A. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.

This Austin-based chain has eight other locations scattered across Texas. On the menu, look for curries, kebabs and biryani (stir-fried rice), as well as a selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes. Start with the chicken pakoras (chicken strips dipped in a seasoned chickpea flour batter) before moving on to the classic chicken tikka masala with naan for the main course. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Marco’s Pizza

Photo: david k./Yelp

At 9540 S. Main St., Suite 120, you'll find the latest outpost of Marco’s Pizza, the chain known for pizza and more.

This franchise has nearly 1,000 outposts across the country. The spot offers pizza, subs, salads and wings. Customers can make their own pizza, or choose from one of six specialty pies (All Meat, Deluxe, Garden, Hawaiian Chicken, Pepperoni Magnifico or White Cheezy). (Check out the full menu here.)

