Take a look inside this elegant Houston home that just hit the market for $13.7 million

HOUSTON – This Neoclassical residence’s Palladian proportions, soaring ceilings and light-filled interior vistas offer architectural grandeur and design. The 14,362-square-foot home sits on a 2.13-acre wooded lot in a resort-like setting at the end of a cul-de-sac in close-in Memorial.

The elegantly appointed estate, located at 324 Buckingham Drive, has hand-selected de-Gournay wall coverings, book-matched Carrara marble floors, and platinum and gold-plated door handles.

The estate, on the market for $13.7 million, features 3 levels which include five bedrooms, eight full baths, three half baths, private two-bedroom guest quarters, a master suite with a sitting room and a spa-like master bath; formal dining, a home office, a wine cellar, a wine dining room, a family room, six fireplaces, a lounge with full bar, an exercise room and sauna, a four-car garage and a heated pool plus 9,800 square feet of covered terraces and a patio.

The single-family home, built in 1992, is shielded by thick woodland. The property’s exceptional seclusion is remarkable, given its location two miles from Uptown Houston and easy access to downtown.

Scroll below and take a look at what you can get for nearly $14 million in Houston real estate.

The exterior of the home features lush landscaping, a heated pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, a covered cabana with a full bath and over 9,800 square feet of covered patios and terraces. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

Enter through Mahogany framed arched French double doors with two beveled glass panes and German manufactured platinum and gold-plated hardware; flanked by six Roman Doric columns with fluted shafts; floating grand staircase with slab Carrera marble treads and risers as well as solid mahogany busters and balustrades; 21 beveled glass windows with 3” mahogany frames wrap around staircase and provide views of the resort-style backyard. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

Elegant formal dining room with hand painted silk de Gournay wall treatment bordered by three Roman Doric style columns with fluted shafts; a wall mounted gas log/wood burning fireplace is set in a Carrera marble surround; eight-candle chandelier is intricately carved from Mahogany; Carrera marble tile floors are set in a diagonal pattern. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

Chef's kitchen with two Gaggenau convection ovens; sub-zero fridge and freezer with cabinet façade; two warming trays; 6 covered Gaggenau cooking units consisting of 6 gas burners (2 burners per unit), a ceramic “hotspot” electric cook-top, a Teppan Yaki grill, and a gas powered wok. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

View of the breakfast room directly off the kitchen overlooking the backyard. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

View of the sunken family room with hardwood oak floors and beautiful ripped oak custom made media center housing ample media storage as well as a gas and wood burning fireplace set in a carved marble surround with custom ripped oak mantel. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

The palatial master suite with mahogany double door entry flanked by two Roman Doric columns and a tray vaulted ceiling. Gas and wood burning fireplace with Black Verde marble surround is flanked by two sets of French double doors. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

View of the master suite bathroom. His and hers vanities. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

A view of the elevator which provides access to all three floors. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

This oversized flex room boasts a wall of mirrors mounted with a ballet bar, ceiling speakers, hardwood floors, and direct access to the adjacent full bath with a sauna. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

The guest apartment is complete with two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a washer and dryer, guest living space, and a full kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and freezer combo, GE electric cook-top, Whirlpool microwave, raised counter space for bar seating, and granite tile floors. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

The large pool and oversized surrounding pool deck are ideal for backyard entertainment with plenty of space for catering and outdoor activities. The pool is long enough to swim laps in with two designated swimming lanes and features extra deep diving. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)

The covered patio space in the backyard extends the length of the entire home and can accommodate an over sized outdoor dining table with additional lounging area. The backyard covered deck also houses the outdoor Kitchen area with two gas powered grills, an over sized vent hood, a double basin sink, and a beautiful deep blue tile counter top and back-splash. 324 Buckingham Drive in Houston, TX (HAR)