Take a look inside this elegant Houston home that just hit the market for $13.7 million

HOUSTON – This Neoclassical residence’s Palladian proportions, soaring ceilings and light-filled interior vistas offer architectural grandeur and design. The 14,362-square-foot home sits on a 2.13-acre wooded lot in a resort-like setting at the end of a cul-de-sac in close-in Memorial.
The elegantly appointed estate, located at 324 Buckingham Drive, has hand-selected de-Gournay wall coverings, book-matched Carrara marble floors, and platinum and gold-plated door handles.
The estate, on the market for $13.7 million, features 3 levels which include five bedrooms, eight full baths, three half baths, private two-bedroom guest quarters, a master suite with a sitting room and a spa-like master bath; formal dining, a home office, a wine cellar, a wine dining room, a family room, six fireplaces, a lounge with full bar, an exercise room and sauna, a four-car garage and a heated pool plus 9,800 square feet of covered terraces and a patio.
The single-family home, built in 1992, is shielded by thick woodland. The property’s exceptional seclusion is remarkable, given its location two miles from Uptown Houston and easy access to downtown.
Scroll below and take a look at what you can get for nearly $14 million in Houston real estate.
