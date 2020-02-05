KPRC Senior Scholarships: A look back at 2019’s winners

HOUSTON – Since 2015, KPRC Channel 2 has been awarding twenty scholarships to deserving high school seniors. The winning students and schools have been featured weekly in KPRC’s newscasts.

Here are a few winners from 2019′s Senior Scholarships.

Angela Chan - Westfield High School, Spring ISD

Naya Edwards - North Shore Senior Highschool, Galena Park ISD

Will Ashworth - Klein Forest Highschool, Klein ISD

Andy Nguyen - Westside High School, Houston ISD

Marcela Molina - Sharpstown International School, Houston ISD

Savannah Lawerence - La Porte High School, La Porte ISD

Jared Hallmark - Dulles High School, Fort Bend ISD

Nishat Nabi - Cypress Ranch High School, Cy-Fair ISD

Isaiah Osazuwa - Alief Taylor High Shcool, Alief ISD