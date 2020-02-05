KPRC Senior Scholarships: A look back at 2019’s winners
HOUSTON – Since 2015, KPRC Channel 2 has been awarding twenty scholarships to deserving high school seniors. The winning students and schools have been featured weekly in KPRC’s newscasts.
Here are a few winners from 2019′s Senior Scholarships.
Angela Chan - Westfield High School, Spring ISD
Naya Edwards - North Shore Senior Highschool, Galena Park ISD
Will Ashworth - Klein Forest Highschool, Klein ISD
Andy Nguyen - Westside High School, Houston ISD
Marcela Molina - Sharpstown International School, Houston ISD
Savannah Lawerence - La Porte High School, La Porte ISD
Jared Hallmark - Dulles High School, Fort Bend ISD
Nishat Nabi - Cypress Ranch High School, Cy-Fair ISD
Isaiah Osazuwa - Alief Taylor High Shcool, Alief ISD
