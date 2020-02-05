50 cent kolaches! Popular Houston stores celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long promotion

HOUSTON – The Kolache Shoppe is celebrating 50 years in business this year and so on the first Wednesday of every month, they are offering 50-cent kolaches, the popular store wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The promotion will happen till December, the store wrote.

“The special pricing will apply to all $1.65 varieties of kolaches (such as Small Sausage, Small Sausage and Cheese, Peach, Cream Cheese) at both Shoppes,” they wrote.

The stores will also feature a “special cream cheese & fruit” kolache the first Wednesday of each month, starting with Blueberry and Cream Cheese on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

