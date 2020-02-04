Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in downtown Houston

Spending time in downtown Houston? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a French bakery to an Indian pizzeria.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Nancy's Hustle

Photo: stephen p./Yelp

Topping the list is New American and modern European spot Nancy's Hustle, which offers tapas and more. Located at 2704 Polk St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 531 reviews on Yelp.

The international food menu features dishes like lamb dumplings, pan-roasted sea bass, wood fired chicken and sirloin tips. (Check out the beer, wine and cocktail list here.)

2. Rodeo Goat

Photo: abbas d./Yelp

Next up is Rodeo Goat, a restaurant and bar which specializes in house-ground beef, chicken, turkey, salmon and vegan burgers. Stop by 2105 Dallas St. to check it out for yourself. With 4.5 stars out of 531 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

You'll also find salads, sides (like Texas caviar, brisket chili and homemade chips) and desserts (milkshakes and root beer floats) on the menu. Keep in mind that Happy Hour runs weekdays from 4–11 p.m.

3. Mademoiselle Louise

PHOTO: martha p./YELP

French bakery Mademoiselle Louise, which offers coffee, tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1725 Main St., Suite 1, five stars out of 92 reviews.

Described by Houstonia Magazine as having a "sleek and sophisticated" though "warm and welcoming" atmosphere, Mademoiselle Louise offers pastries, cakes, made-to-order sandwiches, quiches, breads and other freshly baked products.

4. SeaSide Poke

Photo: kimberly p./Yelp

SeaSide Poke, a Hawaiian spot that specializes in poke bowls, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 387 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2118 Lamar St., Suite 101. to see for yourself.

The menu highlights seafood, such as tuna, salmon and yellowtail, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

5. Bombay Pizza

Photo: bombay pizza/Yelp

Finally, check out Bombay Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 1,096 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian spot at 914 Main St., Suite 105.

Aside from Indian-fusion pizzas, the menu features curries, kati rolls, soups, salads, mini burgers, pastas and vegetarian dishes. Catering services are also available.

