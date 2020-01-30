The 4 best spots to score coffee in Houston

Craving coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Cafeza

Photo: kacie H./Yelp

First on the list is Cafeza. Located at 1720 Houston Ave. in Washington Avenue Coalition, the bar, which offers coffee and tea, tapas and more, is the highest-rated coffee spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Original Kolache Shoppe

Photo: lafayette s./Yelp

Next up is Reveille's The Original Kolache Shoppe, situated at 5404 Telephone Road. With five stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. 7 Leaves Cafe

Photo: huyen d./Yelp

A member of the chain 7 Leaves Cafe, a spot to score coffee and tea and bubble tea in Sharpstown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 337 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, to see for yourself.

4. Southside Espresso

Photo: kyle w./Yelp

Over in Montrose, check out Southside Espresso, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 471 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 904-C Westheimer Road.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.