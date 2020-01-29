Is Texas a state that is making racial progress? This is where a new study ranks the Lone Star State.

HOUSTON – The Lone Star State ranked as America’s second-highest state with the most racial progress, according to a new study by WalletHub -- a personal finance website.

WalletHub’s study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine the most racially-integrated states and those that have achieved the most racial progress over time using four distinct key factors including employment and wealth, education, social and civic engagement, and health.

Texas ranked No. 2 in last year’s study as well.

Here are the country’s top 10 states with the most racial progress, according to the standings:

Wyoming Texas Mississippi Georgia New Jersey New Mexico Florida North Carolina South Carolina Idaho

Texas ranked No. 4 in WalletHub’s list of most racially integrated states, behind Wyoming, Hawaii and New Mexico.

WalletHub said that the harsh realities of racial segregation and discrimination are no longer as visible in America as they once were -- but they persist.

Read about the study’s methodology here.