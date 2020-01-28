Explore the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Denver Harbor neighborhood

Spending time in Denver Harbor? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a meat shop to a Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Denver Harbor, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Burt's Meat Market & Cajun Foods

PHOTO: ly n./YELP

Topping the list is meat shop Burt's Meat Market & Cajun Foods. Located at 5910 Lyons Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp.

Here you'll find a wide selection of cooked and ready-to-cook meats, including smoked chicken, sausage and Cajun boudin. Southern and Cajun sides, such as greens, mashed potatoes and stewed black eyed peas, are also available.

2. Taconmadre

PHOTO: ngoc n./YELP

Next up is food truck Taconmadre, which offers Mexican fare, burgers and more. Situated at 610 Crown St., the fast food spot has proven to be a local favorite with four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

The menu also features fajitas, burritos, quesadillas, sopes and aguas frescas (fresh fruit juices).

3. Don Chile Mexican Restaurant

Photo: annie m./Yelp

Don Chile Mexican Restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, is another top choice. Yelpers give the Mexican restaurant, located at 635 McCarty St., four stars out of 43 reviews.

Look for casual Mexican fare, such as enchiladas, tacos, burritos and fajitas on the menu.

4. Samburger Grill & Daiquiris To Go

Photo: ralph g./Yelp

Check out Samburger Grill & Daiquiris To Go, which has earned four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the drive-thru, which also offers non-alcoholic milkshakes, floats and slushies, at 6205 Lyons Ave.

Here you'll find casual comfort foods and cocktails to-go, such as burgers, fried chicken tenders, chili cheese fries and salads. For to-go drinks, look for daiquiris, long island iced teas and frozen margaritas on the menu.

5. Dixie Maid

Photo: jacqueline r./Yelp

And then there's Dixie Maid, a local favorite with four stars out of 16 reviews. Stop by 6800 Lyons Ave. to hit up the fast food spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

The casual eatery serves comfort foods like hamburgers, fish and chips, hot dogs and fried shrimp. Sodas, french fries and ice cream are also available.

