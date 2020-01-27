There’s an award-winning coding studio for kids that’s opening in the Galleria this summer

HOUSTON – Imagine a futuristic wonderland designed just for kids. A world full of endless possibilities and adventure, where kids can explore and experiment with advanced, cutting-edge technology. A place where today’s kids invent tomorrow.

Introducing Codeverse, the world’s first fully interactive coding studio for kids ages 6-13. Opening at the Houston Galleria this summer, Codeverse will be offering weeklong summer camps, weekday coding classes, and weekend parties.

Codeverse Houston’s ~3,000 sq ft space will boast a wide range of high-tech features contributing to a completely immersive and collaborative learning environment. The studio will be riddled with cutting-edge gadgets, including a 20ft TV wall and professional-grade lights and speakers, which can be controlled and programmed by kids using real code!

Codeverse (Codeverse)

Codeverse teaches kids how to code using KidScript – a proprietary language that enables children to build mobile games, projects and apps, as well as program dozens of objects within the state-of-the-art studio. KidScript draws inspiration from and acts as a gateway to, many other languages, including JavaScript, Ruby, Python and Visual Basic.

The instructors:

All Codeverse classes and camps are led by Guides. Our Guides are a collective of K-12 certified teachers, improv comedians, seasoned designers, engineers and game developers. This diverse mix of backgrounds, skill-sets, and experiences creates a dynamic, fun, and engaging learning environment for the children. Codeverse Guides are equipped with iPads that display real stats on how every student is progressing through the curriculum. Tracking every interactive, milestone, and mistake gives our Guides an unprecedented amount of rich data that is then used to craft a personalized approach to learning to code.

The curriculum:

The Codeverse curriculum is designed for kids ages 6-13. It is self-guided and adaptive, meeting and challenging children at each individual skill level. As kids progress through the curriculum, they will learn all the core fundamentals universal to any programming language.

Kids receive achievement pins and digital badges for demonstrating comprehension of coding concepts, controlling physical objects (using code) within the studio, and by building unique apps and games. Through our Parent Portal, parents gain real-time visibility into their child’s progress and can view all badges earned by their child at our studio.

Codeverse's Wilmette Mission Control (Codeverse)

2020 Summer Camps at Codeverse Houston

From video game creation and robotics to 3D printing and circuitry, Codeverse camps are packed with hands-on STEM activities that are fun and engaging for every tech-loving kid! Each day of camp is assigned a theme and is comprised of exciting and educational adventures, including:

Studio Programming – Program concert-hall lights and speakers, a 20ft TV wall, and other cutting-edge gadgets, using real code

Coding – Learn all the core fundamentals universal to any programming language

Robotics – Design and assemble a real robot. Compete in high-speed robot races on obstacle courses designed by fellow campers

3D Printing – Create jaw-dropping 3D printed designs

Circuitry – Learn all about circuits and sensors

Video Game Development – Design multi-level, multi-player mobile video games

Throughout the week, campers embark on excursions (field trips) to nearby businesses. To cap it off, campers show off their coding creations to family and friends during Demo Day, a fun celebration that is held every Friday afternoon during camp,

What’s included:

All coding, robotics, 3D printing and hands-on STEM activities at the studio

Lunches, beverages, and snacks

Guided, organized excursions to nearby businesses

Complimentary early drop off at 8 a.m./late pick-ups at 4 p.m.

Camps run weekdays, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., throughout the months of June, July, and August. Weeklong camps are $499. However, Codeverse has an Early bird special (until 6/1) for $399 with code EARLYBIRD-100. Be one of the first to experience Codeverse Houston! Parents and guardians can sign kids up for 2020 Summer Camp here.

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.