Rosharon will soon have a new crystal-clear lagoon

HOUSTON – Houstonians will have a new crystal-clear lagoon to enjoy in 2021.

The four-acre crystal-clear lagoon will be built in the Sierra Vista community along the Highway 288 corridor. It will span 29 acres of amenities, including a celebration lawn, a restaurant, and a splash pad for kids.

This will be the third lagoon built by community builder Land Tejas. Construction will begin later this year with a tentative opening date in 2021.

“We envision this to be a luxurious beach destination for those seeking a beach experience close to home,” said Uri Man, president of The Lagoon Development Company, which works strategically with Land Tejas, “It will also elevate the lifestyle for our Sierra Vista residents who will be able to enjoy what is becoming a hallmark amenity for Land Tejas communities.”

Land Tejas opened their first crystal lagoon at the Balmoral community at Humble in November 2018, which became the first man-made crystal lagoon ever built. Another lagoon is set to open in later this year in the Lago Mar community in Texas City.