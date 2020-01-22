Get your fried chicken fix and more at Killen’s next pop up event this weekend

HOUSTON – Did someone say fried chicken and chicken fried-steak cooked to golden perfection? Killen’s did.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that it will be hosting a fried chicken and chicken-fried steak pop-up event this weekend in The Heights.

Killen’s has been holding pop-up events since November outside its soon-to-open location at 101 Heights Boulevard.

The location, which will feature the greatest menu items from all Killen’s restaurants, will be owner Ronnie Killen’s seventh restaurant in the Houston area.

📣 Attention Heights! We are back this Saturday, January 25th with another fried chicken and chicken fried steak pop-up. Save the date - 11 am at 101 Heights Blvd. #killenstx #houstonheights Posted by Killen’s on Monday, January 20, 2020

The pop-up event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Foodies can expect a lot of golden fried goodness as well as sides and sweets from Killen’s Steakhouse, Killen’s Barbecue, Killen’s Burgers, Killen’s STQ and Killen’s TMX.

You can stay up-to-date on all the pop-up events leading to the grand opening of the new concept on its Facebook page.