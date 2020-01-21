Black Swan Yoga opens new location in Midtown

Looking for a new spot to get yoga and more? Black Swan Yoga has added a new location at 2850 Fannin St., Suite 300, in Midtown. The Texas chain has locations throughout the state.

According to the business's Facebook page, Black Swan Yoga is "a donation-based, all-levels heated yoga studio. We are an approachable, affordable and community-driven yoga studio. We honor all yogic styles, practices and philosophies. No hidden fees. Just yoga. For everyone."

The studio, heated to 90 degrees, hosts classes for beginners as well as various vinyasa flow and power yoga sessions. In addition to the pay-as-you-go donation system, the spot also offers unlimited monthly memberships. The studio also rents mats and towels for forgetful yogis. (Check out the Midtown class schedule here.)

Black Swan Yoga has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Samantha H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 7, wrote, "The classes, concept, and overall feel is the same as all other Black Swans. They have a pretty art mural right when you walk in...The special part about this studio is the modern and huge yoga room. The room feels clean, bright and has super cool lights that change color. "

And Jesse S. wrote, "The standard for any yoga studio is its teachers and its practice floor. Black Swan Yoga already has the best teachers overall as a group in the city...Definitely the flagship studio of Black Swan with two showers, nice bathroom and lockers!"

Black Swan Yoga has yet to share its business hours online.

