Day of service: Ways to honor Dr. King’s legacy by volunteering on MLK Day in Houston

HOUSTON – This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday marks the 25th anniversary of the national day of service that honors the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities, according to the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Honor Dr. King’s legacy by creating a positive impact in the Houston community by volunteering at any of the events below:

Shell Oil’s MLK Day of Service at the Houston Food Bank

The Shell Oil Company and the Houston Food Bank are welcoming individual and corporate volunteers to honor King’s life and work.

Volunteer activities include sorting donated products, packing “Backpack Buddy Sacks," and prepping and plating meals.

Click here to register as a volunteer. There are currently approximately 800 volunteers scheduled for the day, including groups from Shell, the Houston Astros, Johnson Controls, local schools and more.

When: From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 20

Where: Houston Food Bank - 535 Portwall

Teach for America’s MLK Day of Service at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church’s Palmer Hall

TFA members are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day by volunteering in “Blessings in a Backpack," a 2-hour project in which they will assemble food bags for children living with food insecurity.

When: From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 20

Where: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church’s Palmer Hall - 12535 Perthshire Rd.

Shoes of hope

Samaritan’s Feet and community volunteers are giving new shoes and socks to children and families in need.

“Volunteers will spend 8-10 minutes with each recipient, welcoming and encouraging the children to believe in themselves, their dreams, to make healthy choices and stay in school,” the group wrote on its website. "According to Champions for Kids, shoes and socks are in the ‘Top 5 Items Needed’ by students in the school (Champions for Kids, 2015). The goal of the program is to provide a framework for community collaboration in preparing students materially, physically and spiritually for the school year and their future.

When: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 20

Where: MLK Early Childhood Center - 3930 W Fuqua Street

To volunteer with this group, you can visit it’s website here.

YMCA home repairs

Volunteers with the YMCA of Greater Houston spent Monday morning finishing repairs on the home of Angelina Rosales in the Second Ward.

“Once finished the home will have been leveled, electrical and plumbing brought up to code, water heater installed, termite fumigated, floors repaired, and siding installed, caulked and painted,” the group wrote in a press release.

Youth Achieving through Service and Sports’ MLK Day of Service at Sand Canyon Park

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s deputies and YASS came together to beautify Sand Canyon Park, a new gated 23-acre park with several amenities suited for kids of all ages and occasions. The community service project was open to K-20 students (elementary to graduate) and their families.

To find more volunteer opportunities in the Houston area at nationalservice.org