MLK Day in Houston: 5 ways the entire family can honor Dr. King’s legacy

HOUSTON – For 24 years, the Children’s Museum of Houston has celebrated a very important and historic day.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at the Museum celebrates the legacy of Dr. King through performances and inspirational events and activities.

It is important for children to know that it wasn’t too long ago that children of color could not be in the same classrooms, drink from the same water fountain, or even live in the same neighborhoods as whites.

The Children’s Museum of Houston celebrates every year the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

It serves as a reminder that his legacy must carry on and that injustices can be battled peacefully.

Check out the 5 events below all happening at the Children’s Museum of Houston, Monday, January 20, 2020 beginning at noon, and admission is $5 per person.

1. CARYAKID AWARD

The Caryakid Award is the Museum’s most honorable recognition. During our MLK Day celebration, it is given to a community leader who has contributed to the advancement of people of color.

2. GARDERE ORATORY SPEECH WINNER

Every year, the Museum invites the winner of the Gardere Oratory Speech Competition to recite the winning speech at the Museum and inspire the next generation with their courageous words. The Gardere Oratory Speech competition is an HISD-wide annual competition which asks for children to write a speech based on the Civil Rights Movement and what it means to them today. The topic challenge changes every year but the core message stays in line with Civil Rights Movement and its legacy.

3. PEACE MARCH

The Museum has a group of children who volunteer as the Museum’s young board members called “Kids’ Committee”. During our MLK Day celebration, the Kids’ Committee leads our Peace Rally with signs that speak of the Civil Rights movement. Our purpose with the peace rally is to show children that if they see an injustice, they should speak out. Also that speaking out can be done peacefully, the way Dr. King encouraged.

4. “I HAVE A DREAM” SPEECH RENDITION

Every year during MLK Day, we have an actor that recites “I Have a Dream.” It is important to the Museum that our young visitors listen to the words that inspired change and learn about the courage it took and the legacy they live in today.

5. CRAFTS AND ACTIVITIES

Dream Clouds: Share your dreams for changing the world at Junktion. The activity allows for children to write their dream in a cloud message. Then, the message is posted on a wall for visitors to see.

Peace Doves: Make a world symbol of peace at Junktion. The activity is craft. Kids will cut out doves from construction paper and decorate as they please.

Star Promise: Take the pledge to be kind and fair at Junktion. MLK Day is a day of service. We’d like to encourage children to make a promise of something good they’d like to do this year.

You can also catch special performances at the 24th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration.

We share a sneak peek from tenor and artistic director of the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Jason Oby, performing 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.'

Jason Oby, has performed as a soloist in opera, oratorio, and in recital and as a choral conductor throughout the United States, as well as in Europe and Asia. He received national recognition as a member of the acclaimed cast of Three Mo’ Tenors, wherein he sang a wide variety of musical genres including Broadway, jazz, and popular music.

He is Professor of Music, Chairman of the Department of Music and Interim Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Behavioral Sciences at Texas Southern University. He earned degrees (B.M., M.M.) from the Manhattan School of Music and the Doctor of Music Degree (DM) from Florida State University. He also serves as artistic director of the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, and in this role he conceives, plans, and oversees all issues related to the artistic content of the Guild’s entire season of both choral and operatic content.

The mission of Houston Ebony Music Society is to provide performance and on-going professional development opportunities for African-American choral and opera singers from Houston and the nation; to foster, in broad-based audiences, an appreciation of opera and concert music including the African American Spiritual; and to sustain and expand the African American presence in voice-associated classical music in general.

For more information on the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, click here.

For more information on The Children’s Museum of Houston, click here.