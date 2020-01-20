Check out this cool Houston-inspired bar opening in Upper Kirby this week

HOUSTON – A new bar is set to open in Houston soon that is inspired by and seeks to honor the Bayou City’s rich and diverse history.

Eighteen36, located at 2221 W. Alabama Street, is slated to open its doors at 4 p.m. Thursday for a soft opening celebration.

The bar was created by Houstonians Jason Scheinthal and Jake Stein and they are using it as a way to pay homage to their city while giving back to the community, according to the bar’s Facebook page.

The establishment will have ample indoor and outdoor seating available and murals painted by local artists.

The drink menu will feature beers from local breweries and hand-crafted cocktails.

The bar owners will also be reviving food from Roadster Grill, a beloved Houston restaurant that closed its doors in 2017 after 14 years in business. The featured cuisines will be American and Greek. Since the bar will be in its soft opening phase, a limited menu will be offered. A full menu will be available after the grand opening.

The bar aims to provide guests with a homely feeling with a true Houston hospitality experience they can share with friends, family or coworkers.

What you need to know about the soft launch

When: Jan. 23 - Feb. 6

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Sunday

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and bar bites will be available from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.