Check out all the fun going on at the Voodoo Doughnut grand opening celebration

HOUSTON – Hundreds of doughnut lovers showed up for the grand opening of the first Voodoo Doughnut in Houston Wednesday morning.

The donut shop, located at 3715 Washington Ave, is also the first one to feature a drive-thru that operates 24/7.

Voodoo Doughnut founders, Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony that featured giant pink scissors, confetti and mariachi band Mariachi Calmecac.

The Portland-based business says it will donate $0.25 from every donut sold between the grand opening and 6 a.m. Thursday to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston.

Voodoo Doughnuts Grand Opening, long lines & a mariachi band Posted by Houstonians on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

