Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Langwood neighborhood

Spending time in Langwood? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican cafe to a tattoo parlor.

1. Las Locas Fajitas Cafe

Photo: endri h./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican spot Las Locas Fajitas Cafe. Located at 2915 Bingle Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves up Mexican favorites like tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and fajitas on hand-made flour tortillas. Also look for entrees like chili rellenos (stuffed poblano peppers) and bistec ranchero (steak in hot sauce).

2. Great Western Boots

Photo: corey s./Yelp

Next up is shoe store and shoe repair spot Great Western Boots, serving leather goods and more, situated at 6539 W. 43rd St. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot specializes in shoe shining, resoling and heel repair. The spot also repairs leather boots, chaps and belts.

3. Thuy Hair Designs

Photo: sabbir a./Yelp

Barber shop Thuy Hair Designs is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2813 Bingle Road, five stars out of 12 reviews.

The salon offers haircuts for men, women and children. The owner has more than 20 years of experience. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

4. Texas Made Tattoo

Photo: crystal f./Yelp

Texas Made Tattoo, a tattoo and piercing spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6440 W. 43rd St. to see for yourself.

