How to make the most of the cool weather in Houston (without getting bummed out about winter)

HOUSTON – With winter comes shorter days and cooler temperatures, which can sometimes make us feel bummed out, lonely, or even sluggish.

To avoid you feeling that way, we created a list of indoor activities that’ll get out of the house and help you make the most out of Houston’s winter season.

Visit an art installation featuring lights at the Menil Collection

At the Menil Collection, located at 1533 Sul Ross St, you will find three distinct art installations featuring lights inside the Richmond Hall.

One is a frieze of green fluorescent lights that articulate the building’s top edges along its east and west sides. The second consists of two sets of white fluorescent lamps in different shades mounted diagonally on the foyer walls. The third, and largest one, is a rectangular room with a line of filtered ultraviolet lamps that horizontally bisect each of the hall’s long sides.

Admission to the art buildings is always free.

Pamper yourself at a spa

Heal and relax at Gangnam Spa, a luxury Korean-style spa, that won’t break the bank.

The spa, located at 4055 Hwy 6 North, is open 24 hours and only costs $39.99 during the week and $49 on weekends, customers can access everything from the igloo ice room, the Bul ga ma, the salt room, the saunas, and both the hot and cold water pools.

Guests can check-in as early as 5 a.m. and stay until 11 p.m.

Learn more about what the spa offers by clicking here.

Enjoy some great dumplings or egg custard at Chinatown.

Golden Dumpling House, located at 9896 Bellaire Blvd., is one of the many restaurants located in Houston’s Chinatown district where you can enjoy some warm and delicious dumplings.

With 4.5 star rating on Google, the restaurant seems to be as authentic as it can get.

Meditate at Rothko’s Chapel

Think, meditate or worship at the Rothko Chapel, a spiritual space located in the heart of Houston’s Museum District.

The chapel also offers free guided tours that teach you about its history.

Rothko’s Chapel is usually open every day, unfortunately, it is temporarily closed until June due to renovations. So go ahead and bookmark this page to save it for next winter.

What would you add to enjoy winter in the Houston area? Let us know in the comments.