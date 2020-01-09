Calling all sugar fiends: Churroholic offers over-the-top treats

Address: 17527 TX-249, Houston, TX 77064

This photo was not staged… no one could keep their spoon away!

Churroholic is a cool and casual restaurant where you order at the counter and take a seat. It’s decorated with subway tile, distressed wood and bricks and families and friends fill the tables.

Churroholic

The picture at the top is the chocolate almond churro and salted caramel ice cream, delivered to our table by mistake.

We ate half of it before we realized it was not cookies and cream and that none of us had ordered it… but it was a delicious mistake.

The table next to us was furious even after I apologized and showed them we had the same ticket number, 15.

The staff quickly got them a new order and brought our correct order… and everyone at my table agreed that the cookies and cream and Fruity Pebbles churros were good… but the other order 15 was the very best.

Churroholic

Churroholic

The churros are pretty expensive at nearly $5 each… and the ice cream churros and the more deluxe items are just a few dollars more.

So the lessons we learned were to share one deluxe item (like another table’s chocolate almond churro with salted caramel ice cream) and if you see that your order has gone to the table next to you, either speak up before they eat it or be cool when you get a brand new one!

Sorry other table 15, Churroholic is too sweet a place to be sour.

Churroholic

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.