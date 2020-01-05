Ask 2: What is the tallest building in Houston?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: What is the tallest building in Houston?

The 1,002-foot-tall skyscraper sitting at 600 Travis Street in Downtown Houston is the city’s tallest building.

Here’s how the building ranks among the world’s tallest towers, according to the Skyscraper Center, a building database:

It’s the 142nd tallest building in the world.

It’s the 22nd tallest building in the United States.

It’s the tallest building in Houston.

Known to many as the JPMorgan Chase Tower, the 75-story building boasts 1.98 million square feet of office space, according to the building’s property management website.

JP Morgan Chase Tower

Completed in 1981 as Texas Commerce Tower, the building was designed by I.M. Pei and associate architect 3D International.

Originally intended as an 80-floor structure, builders had to cap the skyscraper at 75 floors at the insistence of the Federal Aviation Administration, who declared anything taller than 75 floors would be a hazard to air navigation.

“Personage and Birds,” a 55-foot sculpture by Spanish artist Joan Miró, overlooks the plaza.

