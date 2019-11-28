At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Is the Williams Tower still the tallest H-Town skyscraper outside of Downtown Houston?

Yes. Completed in 1983, the Williams Tower remains the tallest H-Town skyscraper outside of Downtown Houston. The 64-story, 1.4 million-square-foot office tower stands at 901 feet tall.

The 1,002-foot-tall JPMorgan Chase Tower and the 992-foot-tall Wells Fargo Plaza, both located in Downtown Houston, are the only two Houston buildings taller than the Williams Tower.

Here’s how the Galleria-adjacent building sitting at 2800 Post Oak Boulevard ranks among the world’s tallest towers, according to the Skyscraper Center, a building database:

It’s the 265th tallest building in the world.

It’s the 39th tallest building in the United States.

It’s the 4th tallest building in the Lone Star State.

It’s the 3rd tallest building in Houston.

A product of the architectural team of Philip Johnson and John Burgee, Williams Tower features a soaring 88-foot-high granite arched entry, a helipad, a revolving beacon of light atop its peaked roof and an adjacent three-acre park with a 64-foot water wall.

Williams Tower serves as the headquarters for Hines, an international real estate firm, and also houses several other tenants.

