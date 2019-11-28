Ask 2: Is the Williams Tower still the tallest H-Town skyscraper outside of Downtown Houston?
Yes. Completed in 1983, the Williams Tower remains the tallest H-Town skyscraper outside of Downtown Houston. The 64-story, 1.4 million-square-foot office tower stands at 901 feet tall.
The 1,002-foot-tall JPMorgan Chase Tower and the 992-foot-tall Wells Fargo Plaza, both located in Downtown Houston, are the only two Houston buildings taller than the Williams Tower.
Here’s how the Galleria-adjacent building sitting at 2800 Post Oak Boulevard ranks among the world’s tallest towers, according to the Skyscraper Center, a building database:
- It’s the 265th tallest building in the world.
- It’s the 39th tallest building in the United States.
- It’s the 4th tallest building in the Lone Star State.
- It’s the 3rd tallest building in Houston.
A product of the architectural team of Philip Johnson and John Burgee, Williams Tower features a soaring 88-foot-high granite arched entry, a helipad, a revolving beacon of light atop its peaked roof and an adjacent three-acre park with a 64-foot water wall.
Williams Tower serves as the headquarters for Hines, an international real estate firm, and also houses several other tenants.
