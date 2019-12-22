Houston-based Giant Leap Coffee to open 2 new locations in early 2020

HOUSTON – Giant Leap Coffee, a Houston-based coffee shop created by two Houstonians inspired by their love for coffee, space and sci-fi, announced plans to relocate its current shop and open up a new location in the city in early 2020.

The existing shop, located at 3302 Canal, will be relocated to a bigger space just five blocks away at The Plant, a new multi-use development in East End. The space will feature an expanded menu, a full kitchen, a larger dining room and bar, an in-board patio with an open-air skylight and more parking space.

The new shop will be located in Uptown Park’s shopping center.

Giant Leap Coffee specializes in serving locally-roasted coffee, local draft kombucha and beer, expertly-curated tea, and daily-baked goods.

Its current drink menu features coffee drinks like espresso, latte’s, cortado and cappuccino, among other options.