These are all the school dates Katy ISD parents need to know about for the next 3 years

Mark your calendars parents, Katy ISD students will start school on Aug. 19 next year, based on the instructional calendars the district's trustees approved during the board meeting on Dec. 16. The newly-approved calendars mark important district dates for the next two school years, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The approval came after getting input from an instructional calendar survey and the Katy Improvement Council. Trustees chose the calendar selected by 73 percent of survey respondents. The calendars closely mirror the 2019-20 school year calendar but include additional holidays in October and January, according to a district release.

During the 2020-21 school year, students will start school on Aug. 19, 2020 and end school on May 27, 2021.

During the 2021-22 school year, students will start school on Aug. 18, 2021 and end school on May 26, 2022.

The calendars:

Instructional Calendar 2020-2021 School Year

Instructional Calendar 2021-2022 School Year