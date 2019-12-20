H-E-B debuts new location in Kingwood Area

Local fans of grocery stores are in luck. H-E-B has added a new location at 19529 Northpark Drive in Kingwood Area.

This Texas chain has locations throughout the state. According to the business' website, H-E-B brings Texans "the very best locally grown produce, 100% pure beef and hundreds of products made around the world — all at great low prices."

The grocery store has dairy, seafood and meat departments, a deli, a bakery, a produce section, a flower shop and dry goods. The store also offers curbside pickup and delivery.

The new locale has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Damian F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 9, wrote, "H.E.B is my favorite grocery store. It's not as big as other locations, but they still have all of the items you would need. I love all of the pre-ready meals you can choose from and the soup bar is a real plus.."

Yelper Sarah G. added, "My husband and I came in last night (on the day of the store's official opening). Despite the chaos, employees were assisting shoppers in locating items and aisles. ... My husband and I are thrilled to have a convenient H-E-B, and we cannot wait to shop here more."

Head on over to check it out: H-E-B is open from 6 a.m.–midnight daily.

