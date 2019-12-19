What Houston favorite made OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America list?

HOUSTON – A neighborhood restaurant has made the list of the Top 100 for 2019 in America compiled by OpenTable.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservations site, used qualifying customer reviews posted from October 2018 through September 2019, overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating to generate its list.

“Whether a restaurant has received national accolades or is built on local fanfare, our Top 100 reflects diners’ favorite culinary experiences across the country,” OpenTable COO Andrea Johnston says.

Arturo Boada Cuisine is one of three restaurants in Texas, and the only in Houston, that makes the list.

The Top 100 restaurant is located in the Galleria area at 6510 Del Monte Dr. Diners leaving reviews on OpenTable give the restaurant an average four point eight out of five stars.

“This restaurant sits in a strip center off a main road and isn’t something you would notice," a recent guest says in a review. "But, once you step through the doors you feel a nice ambiance. The food was so flavorful and they have a nice wine selection.”

Arturo Boada Cuisine offers a menu with a blend of Italian and Latin dishes. Prices range from $31 - $50.