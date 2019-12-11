Chateau or cave? $10 milllion real estate gems you never imagined Texas has tucked away

Here, we compare two Texas real estate listings with the same price tag, but wildly different accommodations.

This go-around, we pit a palatial, French-inspired estate in McKinney against a historic homestead in Hunt. Whether it's 15th century France or the Wild West, both evoke eras long since passed . . . and only ask $10 million for the trouble.

One listing overflows with opulence and marries modern amenities with the lavishness of another age. The other boasts a rustic residence sitting on over a thousand acres ripe for exploration (and even some spelunking).

If you’ve got a spare $10 million lying around, you’ve got some gorgeous gems to choose from.

McKinney | 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Building size: 14,665 square feet

Lot size: 15.8 acres

Address: 1201 Gray Branch Road, McKinney, TX 75071

Contact: Debra Brown, (214) 478-7543

Chateau Lumier is a sprawling, 14,665-square-foot home sitting on 15.6 acres of manicured grounds. An oasis of opulence nestled in the middle of Collin County, the French-inspired estate features 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and overwhelming amenities to boot. Highlights include a wine room, bar, home theater, a covered loggia, a summer kitchen and several stocked ponds. Sitting up against land owned by the City of McKinney and designated for parks and trails, this property is the stuff of countryside manor dreams.

Formal dining room

Entertainment room

Bar

Home theater and game room

His and hers master bathroom/closet

Historic homestead

Hunt | 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Building size: 1,412 square feet

Lot size: 1,359.53 acres

Address: 3288 Highway 39, Hunt, TX 78024

Contact: Laura Fore, (830) 459-4000

Searching for a rustic retreat far, far away from the hustle and bustle of city living? The Historic Hill Country Ranch offers up a whole lot of acreage (1,359.53 acres, to be exact), a historical homestead, two caves, a natural spring, several creeks and access to the Guadalupe River.

This homestead might not boast the amenities and opulence of a countryside manor, but what it lacks in refinement, in makes up for in sheer uniqueness. Once known as Pebble, TX, the original homestead was a post office and school house built in the early 1900′s. Get sir crazy in your retrofitted, turn of the century cabin? Take a dip in the Guadalupe river, explore some caves or gaze at the wildlife: Elk, aoudad, fallow, axis, sika, whitetail, blackbuck, and oryx roam the property.

One of two caves on the property

Many animals roam the property

