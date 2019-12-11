Chateau or cave? $10 milllion real estate gems you never imagined Texas has tucked away
Here, we compare two Texas real estate listings with the same price tag, but wildly different accommodations.
This go-around, we pit a palatial, French-inspired estate in McKinney against a historic homestead in Hunt. Whether it's 15th century France or the Wild West, both evoke eras long since passed . . . and only ask $10 million for the trouble.
One listing overflows with opulence and marries modern amenities with the lavishness of another age. The other boasts a rustic residence sitting on over a thousand acres ripe for exploration (and even some spelunking).
If you’ve got a spare $10 million lying around, you’ve got some gorgeous gems to choose from.
Chateau Lumier
McKinney | 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Building size: 14,665 square feet
Lot size: 15.8 acres
Address: 1201 Gray Branch Road, McKinney, TX 75071
Contact: Debra Brown, (214) 478-7543
Chateau Lumier is a sprawling, 14,665-square-foot home sitting on 15.6 acres of manicured grounds. An oasis of opulence nestled in the middle of Collin County, the French-inspired estate features 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and overwhelming amenities to boot. Highlights include a wine room, bar, home theater, a covered loggia, a summer kitchen and several stocked ponds. Sitting up against land owned by the City of McKinney and designated for parks and trails, this property is the stuff of countryside manor dreams.
Historic Hill Country Ranch
Hunt | 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Building size: 1,412 square feet
Lot size: 1,359.53 acres
Address: 3288 Highway 39, Hunt, TX 78024
Contact: Laura Fore, (830) 459-4000
Searching for a rustic retreat far, far away from the hustle and bustle of city living? The Historic Hill Country Ranch offers up a whole lot of acreage (1,359.53 acres, to be exact), a historical homestead, two caves, a natural spring, several creeks and access to the Guadalupe River.
This homestead might not boast the amenities and opulence of a countryside manor, but what it lacks in refinement, in makes up for in sheer uniqueness. Once known as Pebble, TX, the original homestead was a post office and school house built in the early 1900′s. Get sir crazy in your retrofitted, turn of the century cabin? Take a dip in the Guadalupe river, explore some caves or gaze at the wildlife: Elk, aoudad, fallow, axis, sika, whitetail, blackbuck, and oryx roam the property.
