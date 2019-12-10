49ºF

Santa Claus brings warm hugs, joy to NICU babies at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Santa Claus made an early stop at the Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital on Tuesday to give warm hugs to the NICU babies.

All the hospital’s newborns were fitted with a festive Christmas stocking for their first-ever photo with Santa. One of the photos below includes twins who were born a day before Thanksgiving.

Check out the heartwarming and adorable photos below:

Santa Claus visits NICU babies at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital on Dec. 10, 2019.

