THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Texas TreeVentures brings a challenge-by-choice aerial adventure course in The Woodlands.

It’s a program of The Woodlands Township, located on the campus of The Creation Center at Rob Fleming Park. It’s an outdoor adventure where participants are 45 feet in the air on several different obstacles for up to three hours.

Swing into summer with Texas TreeVentures! Open Thursday through Sunday each week! Book your next climb, party, or group outing at www.texastreeventures.com, or call 281-210-2048! Posted by Texas TreeVentures on Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The course has certain restrictions on age and weight. You must be at least 6 years old to participate.

General admission tickets are $40 for people 13 years and up and $35 for children between the ages of 6 and 12.

