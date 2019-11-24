SAN ANTONIO – Oh, the hues of yellow, orange and red.

Fall colors are painting over Texas state parks, and the views are nothing short of extraordinary.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is regularly updating its Flickr page with photos of fall sights around state parks, from the Hill Country to North Texas.

Devils River State Natural Area near Del Rio, Inks Lake State Park near Burnet and South Llano River State Park in Junction are among Central and South Texas parks that are flashing fall colors right now.

For those who want to visit a state park for a day, TPWD recommends reserving a spot online prior to heading out.

Save the Day passes are available for each state park, and reservations can be made for a morning or afternoon arrival.

Popular parks like Garner State Park and Lost Maples State Natural Area often reach capacity early and close, according to TPWD.

Reservations for overnight camping can be made online as well.

Here are some of the Texas state parks that are worth the drive to see fall colors: