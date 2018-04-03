Entertainment

'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

Lynda Carter poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The original “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday in California.

Carter starred in the 1970s version of the iconic show “Wonder Woman.”

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins attended the star ceremony and Carter thanked her for making the heroine “new again.”

“Wonder Woman gave birth to my career, and now we have come full circle,” Carter said, addressing Jenkins in the audience.

Gal Gadot, who portrayed the DC Comics heroine in the “Wonder Woman” film, congratulated Carter on Twitter on her achievement.

